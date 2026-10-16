In Nairobi, Kenya, a court found former provincial commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi guilty on five counts in a land fraud case involving 1.35 billion Kenyan shillings. According to Nation Kenya, the court found that Chelogoi defrauded two businessmen over a 7.39-hectare plot of land in the Lower Kabete area.

Prosecution evidence

Magistrate Dolphina Alego ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. Nineteen witnesses testified during the proceedings, mostly employees of the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning. In the court's assessment, their testimony refuted Chelogoi's claims to the disputed land.

The two businessmen told the court that they had bought the plot from Liney Company Limited under an agreement dated January 23, 2007, for 33 million Kenyan shillings. The ownership history presented by the complainants was upheld by the Environment and Land Court in 2022, and its decision was subsequently affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

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Defense version

Chelogoi claimed that former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi allocated the land to him in January 1995 for 2.48 million Kenyan shillings. He explained the delay in processing the documents by his official duties and said that he received the land title on June 4, 2021.

The court concluded that Chelogoi had not provided documents confirming the legality of the land allocation or a lawful chain of ownership. Land registrar Pauline Achieng stated that the signatures and seal impressions on the documents submitted in support of his claims were not authentic.

The court acquitted the second accused, former deputy director of land administration Andrew Asseri Kirungu, due to insufficient evidence. Chelogoi was remanded at Industrial Area Prison and his bail was cancelled. On November 2, he is to appear before the court again for consideration of mitigating circumstances and sentencing.

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