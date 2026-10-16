Pakistan’s government reduced the price of petrol by 3.63 rupees per liter from October 16, to 390.23 rupees. At the same time, the price of high-speed diesel fuel increased by 31 paisas, to 396.96 rupees per liter. The Express Tribune reported this, citing a statement by the Petroleum Division.

Daily price review

The new prices will take effect on Friday, October 16. This is the second change in fuel prices in two days: on October 15, the government increased the price of petrol by 1.2 rupees per liter and reduced the price of high-speed diesel by 17 paisas.

On July 17, the authorities introduced a mechanism for daily review and announcement of petroleum product prices, replacing the weekly mechanism. The decision was made amid volatility in the global oil market linked to tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over fuel supplies.

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Support program and restrictions

In September, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced a support program providing a discount of 100 rupees per liter of petrol for motorcycle users, three-wheeled rickshaw users, and cars with engines of up to 800 cubic centimeters. According to the government’s estimate, the program could cover 11.8 million people.

About 10 million two-wheeler users and 800,000 three-wheeled rickshaw users will be eligible for a discount on up to 20 liters of fuel per month, with a maximum of 2,000 rupees. For approximately 1 million owners of cars with engines of up to 800 cubic centimeters, up to 30 liters will be available at a discount, or up to 3,000 rupees per month.

Also in September, the government reinstated fuel-saving and conservation measures. In particular, shops and commercial establishments must close by 21:00, while restaurants, cafes, and food establishments may operate until 23:00; delivery services and takeaway orders are not subject to these restrictions.

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