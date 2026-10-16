In Singapore, non-oil domestic exports increased by 68.4% year-on-year in September 2026. Growth accelerated compared with August, when the figure stood at 46.1%, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Contribution of non-electronic exports

Growth was mainly driven by non-electronic exports, which increased by 54.2% after rising by 11.9% in August. As Channel NewsAsia reports, a key factor was significant one-off shipments of structures for ships and boats.

Exports of electronic products rose by 107.6% year-on-year, although their growth was higher in August, at 131.6%. This segment was supported by sustained artificial intelligence-related demand, primarily for disk media, integrated circuits and personal computers.

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Shipments to key markets

Non-oil exports increased in most of Singapore’s major markets. Shipments to Hong Kong rose by 112.1%, in particular due to exports of non-monetary gold, integrated circuits and specialized equipment. Exports to Taiwan increased by 96.9%, while exports to the United States rose by 73.2%.

At the same time, shipments to India decreased by 5.6%, whereas they had increased by 23.6% in August. Overall, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose by 27.6% in the first nine months of 2026, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

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