According to Maia Sandu, the overflight of drones linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused concern among Chisinau residents. She noted that people understand the danger of such incidents, as Russian aggression poses a threat not only to Ukraine.

Sandu also pointed out that Moldova does not yet have sufficient defense capabilities to counter drones. According to her, the country lacks the means to effectively protect its airspace from such threats. “People are concerned because they understand that Russia cares neither for neutrality, nor for sovereignty, nor for human life,” the president stated.

She emphasized that Moldova will continue to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demand the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The country will also continue to support Ukraine. Separately, Sandu announced her intention to strengthen Moldova’s own defenses. To this end, Moldova plans to invest in its defense capabilities and cooperate with friendly nations that can help the country obtain the necessary means of protection.

Thus, the flight of a Russian drone over Chisinau has once again drawn attention to the issue of Moldova’s airspace security. The president acknowledged that the country currently lacks sufficient resources to counter such threats and emphasized the need to strengthen its defenses. She wrote about this on her Facebook page.

On the evening of November 17, reports emerged in Moldova of a drone crash and the sounds of explosions in three districts simultaneously—Chisinau, Orhei, and Florești. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the sites to verify the reports and determine exactly what had happened. Earlier that day, Moldovan authorities had already recorded drone incursions into their airspace and temporarily closed the country’s airspace.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of November 11, two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles entered Moldova’s airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.