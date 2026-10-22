"Russian Post" Was Offered the Opportunity to Sell Alcohol After Posting a Loss of 80 Billion Rubles

On October 22, the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Economic Policy recommended passing, in the first reading, a package of bills regarding a pilot program to sell Russian wine online through “Russian Post.” The initiative came amid financial difficulties faced by the postal operator, whose losses have reached 80 billion rubles.

In the initial phase, wine deliveries are planned only in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The scope of the pilot program may be expanded in the future.

Russian producers holding the appropriate licenses will be able to sell alcoholic beverages. They will not need an additional license for the retail sale of alcohol. “Russian Post” will also be able to store wine without obtaining a separate license.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation will determine the list of participants in the pilot program.

Supporters of the initiative believe that online sales will help Russian winemakers find new markets and expand their sales.

At the same time, the proposal has drawn opposition from the Russian Ministry of Health and civil society organizations.

In September, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko spoke out against conducting such a pilot program. In his view, increasing the availability of alcohol contradicts state policy aimed at reducing its consumption.

Oleg Pavlov, head of the organization “Public Consumer Initiative,” also spoke out against the initiative. He stated that even limited online sales of alcohol could undermine existing restrictions on alcohol availability.

Thus, the proposed experiment is intended to help Russian wine producers expand their sales channels, but its opponents warn of potential consequences for government policy on limiting alcohol consumption.

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