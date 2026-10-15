Belize Prime Minister John Briceño said in Bangkok, Thailand, that China’s sanctions against Belizean Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca would not affect his country’s relations with Taiwan. According to the head of government, Beijing’s actions would only strengthen Belize’s resolve to continue supporting Taiwan.

Belize’s reaction

As Taipei Times reports, citing CNA, Briceño called the sanctions unjustified, mistaken and illegal. He said that Belize is an independent state and has the right to make its own decisions. The prime minister also stated that the country considers supporting Taiwan to be the right thing to do.

Briceño was in Bangkok for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

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What restrictions China imposed

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced so-called countermeasures against Francis Fonseca and Paraguay’s Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate. They include freezing the movable, immovable and other assets of the officials in China, banning Chinese organizations and citizens from entering into transactions or cooperating with them, as well as denying them visas and entry to China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Beijing announced the sanctions after Fonseca and Villate attended an event in Taipei marking the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

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