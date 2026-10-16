Two firefighters died while extinguishing a fire at a store in the Polish town of Nisko, Interia reports. The fire cut off their evacuation route. The victims were identified in the report as Bartłomiej and Wojciech.

Fire in Nisko

According to Interia, firefighters were extinguishing a fire at a store. Nisko is located in Poland's Subcarpathian Voivodeship. The outlet reported that the fire blocked their evacuation route. Interia said it would publish more detailed information about the tragedy later.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Minister's condolences

Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński wrote on X that Bartłomiej and Wojciech paid the highest price while carrying out their task to the end. In the post, he expressed his deepest condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased and honored their memory. The minister reported the tragic end of the firefighting operation in Nisko.

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