US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, that he first asked the emir of Qatar to temporarily lend one of its Boeing 747 aircraft for use as the presidential Air Force One plane. The Hill reports.

Conversation with the emir of Qatar

According to Trump, he asked the emir to allow the United States and the US Air Force to use Qatar's Boeing 747 while the country waits for new aircraft. The president claims that in response, the emir offered not only to provide the plane for use but also to transfer it to the United States.

Trump also criticized the media coverage of the story and stressed that he is accepting the aircraft on behalf of the United States. He compared it to a situation in golf when a player thanks someone for an advantage granted.

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Transitional presidential aircraft

The Qatari aircraft has been designated VC-25B by the US Air Force. It is planned to be used as a transitional aircraft between the Boeing 747-200 planes that have been in service for more than 20 years and two new Boeing aircraft that are expected to be ready in 2028.

The publication notes that Trump presented the new aircraft in the summer. Earlier this year, the Qatari plane became the center of controversy after Trump was quietly moved off it due to security concerns related to threats from Iran.

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