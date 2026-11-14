Russia has upgraded its Iskander missiles to enable more precise strikes on bridges in Ukraine — The Telegraph

The Russian military has upgraded its Iskander missiles by equipping them with optical and radar homing heads, which allow for more precise strikes on bridges. This modernization is part of Moscow’s strategy aimed at splitting Ukraine in half.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

The redesigned Russian ballistic missiles can now change course in mid-air and strike with extreme precision.

The Russians have equipped their Iskander missiles with optical and radar homing heads, which allow the weapons to make last-second adjustments as they descend toward their targets.

According to Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, such guidance systems—which provide accuracy down to a few meters—were used during recent strikes on bridges in Kyiv.

One Ukrainian official reported that Moscow’s plan also calls for disrupting the power transmission system from west to east, which could leave millions of people without electricity.

Optical and radar homing heads—which are likely a new development—scan the terrain via radar a few seconds before the warhead detonates, allowing the missiles to evade Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

According to Mauro Gilli, a professor of military strategy and technology, this could help address some of the most serious tactical challenges Russia has faced since the start of the war.

“The nature of ballistic missiles is that they have a certain margin of error because they follow a parabolic trajectory. This means that in the initial phase, the flight is corrected by an onboard computer, which sets the missile’s desired position upon reaching a certain altitude. However, in the final stretch, the missile essentially moves only under the influence of gravity. ‘Now the situation has changed,’ he explained.

Gilly noted that the strikes did not destroy Kyiv’s sturdy bridges—and were unlikely to have done so anyway. However, they disrupted the operation of the crossings and paralyzed public transportation, causing traffic jams that lasted for hours.

At the same time, attacks on energy infrastructure left a significant part of the city without electricity, heat, and water.

According to Maksym Beznosyuk, a research fellow at the GLOBSEC think tank, Russia is increasingly targeting bridges, and attempts to split Ukraine’s power grid into two parts—along the Dnipro River—began as early as last December.

“The Kremlin is implementing what engineers call ‘islanding’: the goal is to fragment Ukraine’s power grid into isolated segments. Under such conditions, these segments are forced to operate autonomously and lose the ability to redistribute electricity from operational generating facilities to where it is needed. The goal is not only to bring the horrors of war into the homes of Ukrainians but also to strike a blow against the defense industry and life-support systems,” he said.

As a reminder, during their latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant margin of safety, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

In Kyiv, an additional traffic lane was opened on the South Bridge on November 6 for vehicles traveling from the left bank to the right bank of the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.