Two Russian Tu-95MS aircraft flew from the Ukrainka airfield to Vietnam. During the flight, they were escorted by Il-78M refueling aircraft.

The Russian military aircraft flew to Vietnam, passing near the territories of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan along the way.

According to the Aviavector website, on the morning of November 17, 2026, the aircraft landed at Da Nang International Airport. This flight took place on the eve of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November 18–19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

At the same time, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported detecting two Russian military aircraft that entered the island’s air defense identification zone from the northeast. They flew over the eastern part of Taiwan and exited the zone near the southeastern coast of Taitung County.

Source: AviVector

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