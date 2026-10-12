Russia and its CSTO allies have begun military exercises in Belarus

On Monday, October 12, the military exercises “Unbreakable Brotherhood-2026” and “Barrier-2026” will begin in Belarus with the participation of Russia and other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The exercises will last until October 16.

Military contingents from the CSTO Collective Forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan will take part in the exercises. Units from the internal affairs agencies, the police, and the National Guard, as well as operational groups from the Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, will also be involved in the exercises.

“The Russian military contingent consists primarily of units from the combined-arms army of the Central Military District,” the organization’s statement reads.

In total, more than 1,500 military personnel and over 300 pieces of weaponry, military equipment, and specialized vehicles are expected to participate in the exercises. Among them are about 80 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

The CSTO states that during the exercises, participants will practice conducting so-called peacekeeping operations. In addition, participants will train to carry out tasks related to “eliminating sources of biological threats.”

The “Unbreakable Brotherhood-2026” and “Barrier-2026” exercises will be held at the Belarusian training grounds “Losvido” and “Starodorozhsky.”

This was reported on the CSTO’s official website.

Previously, the French Air and Space Forces conducted the Basex exercise, during which they practiced defending air bases against hybrid threats, drone attacks, infiltration attempts, and cyberattacks. All 30 air bases of the French Air and Space Forces participated in the exercises, which take place twice a year.

Estonia joined NATO’s Steadfast Duel 26 command-post exercise, which will test the Alliance’s command structures and defense plans in practice.

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