Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone — Anadolu Agency

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province early on October 15. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced this, Anadolu Agency reported.

The spokesperson provided no further details, including on the drone’s origin.

Claims of an attack on Riyadh

Several hours earlier, Yemen’s Houthi movement said it had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. The Houthis provided no information on possible casualties or damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Wednesday, the coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile that, it said, the Houthis had launched toward Riyadh. Before that, warning systems were activated in the Saudi capital and the neighboring Al-Kharj governorate.

Attacks on airports

According to Anadolu Agency, five Saudi airports came under ten attacks between October 5 and 11. As a result, 20 people were killed, hundreds were injured, and air traffic was disrupted. King Khalid International Airport was attacked five times; 18 people were killed there.

A military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has continued since July, including attacks on civil aviation facilities and energy infrastructure. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen’s government in the war against the Houthis. The movement has controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.

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