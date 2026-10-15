In Mongolia, the Misheel Kids Foundation has provided dental care to more than 22,000 children over more than a decade, said its founder, Swiss dental hygienist Gabriella Schmidt-Corsitto. The foundation operates, among other things, with the help of mobile dental clinics.

As The Japan Times reports, around nine out of 10 children in the country have tooth decay. This was stated by pediatric dentist and foundation project manager Namuunaa.

Access to dental care

The foundation's mobile teams work in Ulaanbaatar and remote communities where dental services are limited or unavailable. During their visits, they conduct check-ups, teeth cleaning, root canal treatment and tooth extractions.

According to Namuunaa, demand for dental care in rural areas is higher than in the capital, meaning children may live with toothache without treatment. On some days during such trips, specialists see between 50 and 80 children.

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The foundation links the prevalence of dental problems to the availability of sugary drinks and processed foods, as well as a lack of knowledge about daily oral hygiene. Children, particularly in low-income suburbs of Ulaanbaatar, are not always taught how to brush their teeth properly at home or at school.

Center in a ger district

The foundation's new dental health center operates in one of Ulaanbaatar's ger districts — low-income suburbs named after traditional Mongolian dwellings. The center provides dental services, offers oral hygiene education and also visits orphanages and day-care centers.

Most of the foundation's funding last year came from European foundations and private donors. Support was also provided locally and by the Mongolian government.

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