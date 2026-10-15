On October 8, the US Navy for the first time deployed the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group together with an uncrewed surface vessel. Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao stated this at an Army conference in Washington, Anadolu Agency reports.

Uncrewed vessel as part of the group

According to Cao, the group included a medium-sized uncrewed surface vessel. He also said this was the first-ever deployment of a carrier strike group with a large uncrewed surface vessel and described such systems as a factor strengthening the fleet's capabilities.

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Local media, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported that it was the Seahawk manufactured by Leidos Inc. The vessel weighs 145 tonnes and is 137 feet long, designed for long-range operations lasting several months.

Movement from the US West Coast

According to the local media source, the Seahawk is heading from the US West Coast together with the aircraft carrier and escort ships. Cao also mentioned the use of Saronic Technologies Inc.'s Corsair II autonomous surface vessel in the Strait of Hormuz to assist in the evacuation of two Apache helicopter pilots. According to him, uncrewed underwater vehicles were also used to clear mines in the area.

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