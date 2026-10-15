Poland has scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian drones near the border

Late in the evening on October 15, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces deployed military aircraft within its own airspace in response to massive Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine’s western regions.

According to the Polish military command, these measures are preventive in nature and are intended to ensure the security of the country’s airspace, primarily in border regions.

Poland’s ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance assets were also placed on high alert.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in H.

At the same time, residents of the Lublin Voivodeship received a warning about a potential threat. This region is located in eastern Poland, near the Ukrainian border. The agency informed the public about the situation amid Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions.

A journalist from the Polish publication Money.pl, working undercover, exposed an attempt by Russian intelligence services to carry out a sabotage operation against the strategic defense company Flytronic in the city of Gliwice in Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship.

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