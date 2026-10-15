In the village of Behbeit el-Hagar in northern Egypt, local resident Khaled el-Shahat discovered the remains of two large statues of Pharaoh Ramesses II while working on his land. He reported the find to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, after which the ministry sent specialists to the village to excavate and study the artifacts, Live Science reports.

Statue with a double crown

The larger of the statues was originally nearly 8.5 meters tall, researchers estimate. Mainly its 1.6-meter-tall head has survived. The pharaoh is depicted wearing the double crown of Upper and Lower Egypt.

Part of the statue’s back pillar bears a hieroglyphic inscription with the ruler’s so-called Horus name — Hor-Ka-Nakht-Mery-Maat. This name is translated as “Strong bull, beloved of truth.” Ancient Egyptian pharaohs could have several names, including a Horus name in honor of Horus, the god of the sky.

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Inscriptions bearing the pharaoh’s name

The second statue, about 2.4 meters tall, also likely depicts Ramesses II. It shows the ruler wearing a nemes headdress — a striped headcloth worn by pharaohs.

A block of pink granite with two hieroglyphic inscriptions was found nearby. They mention Ramesses II and refer to him as the “king of Upper and Lower Egypt” and the “son of Ra,” the ancient Egyptian sun god.

Behbeit el-Hagar is known for a temple dedicated to the goddess Isis. Mahmoud Emam, an Egyptologist at Cairo University, noted that architectural fragments bearing the name of Ramesses II had previously been found at the site. The new statues were discovered on the western side of the temple complex. Ramesses II ruled approximately from 1279 to 1213 BCE and initiated numerous construction projects across his empire.

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