In Latvia, the four-party coalition of Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs won 35% of the vote in the parliamentary election. On Sunday, October 4, lawmakers were due to begin negotiations on forming a new government.

Voting results

Kulbergs represents the centrist United List party. Before the coalition was approved by parliament, this political force had previously been in opposition. The source describes the coalition as pro-Ukrainian. The Hindu reports on the course of the election.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for the political crisis

In May, a political crisis arose over the response to drones that were suspected of having possibly arrived from Ukraine. It led to the collapse of the ruling coalition, which had already been under strain over several other issues.

After that, Latvia’s parliament, the Saeima, approved a coalition led by Kulbergs. It was formed after the previous ruling coalition collapsed amid the political crisis.

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