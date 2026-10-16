US President Donald Trump called an armed witness a great hero after he shot and killed a 16-year-old attacker following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. The attacker killed three children and a teacher, while another child and a teacher were critically injured.

Trump's reaction

Trump told reporters on October 16 that the situation could have been much worse. He said the man had a gun and knew how to use it.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, police said the witness pursued the shooter to the school and shot him before law enforcement arrived.

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Debate over gun circulation

Trump's statement echoes the position of the National Rifle Association of the United States, which stressed the importance of law-abiding armed citizens after the attack. The organization called the witness's actions an example of the heroism of people ready to act when the lives of others are under threat.

At the same time, the gun control advocacy group GIFFORDS said that the gun violence crisis in the United States is claiming children's lives. According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 360 mass shootings have been recorded in the country this year. The organization classifies as such incidents in which at least four people are wounded, excluding the attacker.

Polls show broad support for stricter controls on gun purchases, but the National Rifle Association opposes new restrictions, and lawmakers have repeatedly failed to adopt corresponding measures.

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