Israeli police arrest eight after West Bank attacks — RMF24

Israeli police reported the arrest of eight people as part of an investigation into acts of violence that occurred last weekend in the West Bank. This includes separate attacks on an American photojournalist and European diplomats, RMF24 reports, citing Reuters.

Attack on the photojournalist

On Friday, video was recorded showing masked Israeli settlers attacking The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine. She was covering Palestinians harvesting olives.

Police did not disclose the identities of those arrested as part of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delegation with representatives of Poland

Another incident occurred on Saturday: settlers attacked European diplomats and a French mayor. According to Al Jazeera, the diplomatic delegation included representatives of Poland, France and Belgium.

Reuters notes that the attack on the photojournalist and the attack on the diplomats were separate events.

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