Kenya has begun the physical verification of civil servants amid an investigation into suspected fraud involving the state payroll fund worth 6.2 billion shillings. The verification will first cover employees of the Ministry of Education, who have been instructed to appear in person to confirm the data in the registers.

As Nation Kenya reports, the audit is intended to establish the accuracy of employee data in the government payroll system. Officials have been required to provide originals of their national identity card, Kenya Revenue Authority tax number certificate, first appointment letter, and current appointment letter.

Verification at the Ministry of Education

According to a memorandum by the State Department for Basic Education dated October 16, employees must undergo verification at the Jogoo House building in Nairobi on October 19, 20 and 21. The procedure also applies to civil servants who are in hospital, on annual or sick leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, or other authorized leave.

The document states that salary payments to employees who do not complete the verification will be suspended. The memorandum refers to a recent payroll audit conducted by the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development in government departments and counties.

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84 employees lost access to the system

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku said the findings of the Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations probe concern 84 employees of human resources units linked to the suspected scheme. They are officials of the Kenya Prisons Service, the Kenya Police Service, and a Ministry of Health department responsible for medical services, public health and professional standards.

Their access to the payroll system has been blocked, and the officials are to be relieved of the relevant duties for 30 working days while the investigation continues. The Ministry of Public Service has deployed its own human resources officers to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the institutions.

According to Ruku, a preliminary review found records of civil servants who were allegedly hired before they were born or before they reached the age of 18. Investigators also noted cases of several salaries being transferred to one bank account, employees sharing accounts, and payments to people without valid bank details. The investigation is to establish the mechanism of the suspected scheme, its participants and the scale of losses to the state.

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