Senegal plans to again halt sugar imports for eight to nine months starting in November 2026 to support local producer Compagnie Sucrière Sénégalaise (CSS). On October 17, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it would stop issuing import declarations after industrial operations at the CSS sugar plant in Richard Toll in the north of the country are actually resumed, The Rio Times reports.

Declarations to stop being issued after the plant starts operating

The duration of the restrictions will depend on local production volumes and actual market needs. CSS trade unions expect the new production campaign at the company to begin on November 15. The ministry also recalled the requirement to maintain a sugar reserve equivalent to one month of national consumption.

According to the ministry, CSS has about 30,000 tonnes of sugar in stock. National consumption stands at approximately 25,000 tonnes per month, while the company’s annual output is estimated at around 140,000 tonnes. At the same time, on October 14, union representative Amari Diouf said the company’s warehouses held about 50,000 tonnes of unsold sugar.

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Imported sugar is cheaper than local sugar

The authorities acknowledge that imported sugar is currently cheaper than locally produced sugar. The ministry said it intends to simultaneously protect households’ purchasing power and support local industry, but did not disclose a specific mechanism to overcome the price gap.

On July 15, 2026, Senegal opened sugar imports to avoid shortages ahead of the Magal religious gatherings in Touba and Gamou. In 2025, the country imported about $120 million worth of sugar. Brazil was the largest supplier, accounting for about $89 million, or nearly three-quarters of the import value.

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