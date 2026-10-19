Flooding persists in some areas of Bangkok and 22 other provinces in Thailand. Since mid-September, 80 people have died as a result of floods, while water levels in the affected areas began to recede on Monday, the Bangkok Post reports, citing the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Scale of flooding

As of the morning of October 19, 604,265 families had been affected by the floods, while the total number of people affected reached approximately 1.83 million. Most of the flooded areas are located on Thailand's Central Plain.

In Bangkok itself, flooding affected the districts of Lat Krabang, Nong Chok and Min Buri, where 210,648 families were affected. In Pathum Thani province, flooding continued in the districts of Thanyaburi, Khlong Luang and Lam Luk Ka, affecting 106,705 families. Another 72,336 families were affected in Ayutthaya province.

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Situation in the regions

Flooding was also recorded in the northern, eastern and southern parts of the country. In particular, flooding affected 51,390 families in Prachin Buri province, 54,729 in Chachoengsao, and 23,835 in Nakhon Nayok. In Nakhon Pathom province, 19,058 families suffered from flooding, while 15,870 were affected in Samut Songkhram.

The highest number of deaths was registered in Prachin Buri — 26. Nine people died in Samut Prakan, seven in Chachoengsao. Six deaths each were recorded in Sa Kaeo and Nakhon Nayok, five in Suphan Buri, and four in Bangkok. Since September 16, the total number of flood deaths has reached 80.

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