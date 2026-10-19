The Australian Human Rights Commission has recommended reviewing sex discrimination legislation to strengthen protections for pregnant workers and mothers against workplace discrimination. The report, covered by ABC News, states that discrimination due to pregnancy and parenthood remains a significant obstacle to gender equality and women’s participation in the labour market.

Proposals to change laws

The commission proposes banning indirect discrimination against employees because of family responsibilities. This concerns general company rules that formally apply to everyone but may disproportionately harm pregnant people or parents. The report cites a requirement to give one day’s notice of an intention to work from home as an example.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody said the current legislation “is not keeping pace with modern families”. According to her, most families rely on two incomes, while the idea of one breadwinner and one caregiver is outdated.

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Redundancies and flexible work

Twenty-one women told the Four Corners programme that they had been made redundant or dismissed, although they later found out that their position had effectively remained. This practice is called sham restructuring. The commission recommends strengthening rules on redundancies linked to leave due to pregnancy or caregiving responsibilities and introducing meaningful sanctions for violations.

The report also proposes amending the Fair Work Act, making flexible working arrangements a presumptive employee right rather than merely a right to submit a corresponding request. Of 104 women who shared their stories with Four Corners, nearly one-third reported that such requests had been refused.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth said the government is examining parental leave as part of the current inquiry into employment standards, but has not yet committed to implementing the proposed changes. Earlier, the federal government expanded government-paid parental leave to 26 weeks of payments at the minimum wage rate.

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