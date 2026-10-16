New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donated $1 million to the election campaign of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate from Michigan. A representative of El-Sayed’s campaign confirmed this on October 16, The Hill reports.

Funds from the campaign account

Ocasio-Cortez said she transferred the money not from her personal wealth, but from her campaign fund, which was formed through donations from more than 2 million donors. In a fundraising letter, she emphasized that this was a contribution from her supporters, not just her own.

The congresswoman explained that she did not want to regret on November 4 that she had not done enough to counter what she described as smear attacks against El-Sayed if he loses the election.

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Race for a Senate seat

Abdul El-Sayed is competing for Michigan’s seat in the U.S. Senate against former Republican congressman Mike Rogers. Nonpartisan election forecaster Decision Desk HQ, which is a partner of The Hill, estimates El-Sayed’s chances of winning at 68%.

Ocasio-Cortez held several campaign events in Michigan this week in support of the candidate. She had previously endorsed El-Sayed in the Democratic primary, where he narrowly defeated Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Ocasio-Cortez is holding campaign events in various states, including together with Senator Bernie Sanders. Her endorsements of candidates and public appearances have also fueled speculation about the congresswoman’s possible participation in the 2028 presidential election, although she has not yet made a decision.

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