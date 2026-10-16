Elon Musk, the world's richest person, proposed limiting the operation of the Starlink military satellite system in Ukraine and conveyed this proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump, who is demanding that Kyiv stop striking Russian oil refineries.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

Four sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Musk approached Trump with a proposal to impose speed limits on the system, which has hampered the effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-drone defenses.

One of the sources interviewed by the journalists clarified that the U.S. president agreed to the SpaceX owner’s proposal. He effectively gave the Pentagon the “green light.”

“He tweeted that he was innocent and that it was the U.S. administration that did it. In reality, they were both involved,” a source told The Telegraph.

A high-ranking European official and two well-informed Ukrainian sources also confirmed this version of events.

As a reminder, American billionaire Elon Musk responded to criticism regarding problems with Starlink’s operation on the front lines in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones in an interview with Piers Morgan. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

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