In Lithuania, Deivydas Matulionis, the national security adviser to the President of Lithuania, said there is reliable evidence that a drone crossed Poland’s border. Interia reports.

Statement by the Lithuanian adviser

Matulionis said the evidence concerns a drone that, according to him, crossed the Polish border. It concerns an object discovered in Lithuania. The statement by the Lithuanian official relates specifically to this object found in Lithuania.

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Polish radar data

On Sunday, representatives of Poland’s Ministry of National Defence provided different information. They stated that radar systems do not confirm that the object found in Lithuania crossed the border between Poland and Lithuania. According to the Polish ministry, radars did not record its movement from Poland to Lithuania.

Thus, Matulionis’s assessment of the evidence of a border crossing differs from the report by Poland’s defence ministry, which is based on radar data.

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