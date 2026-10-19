Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a warning for those planning trips to France due to violent protests and the likelihood of further unrest. The ministry urged travelers to exercise caution, avoid demonstrations and follow the instructions of French security forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

Warning for travelers

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that new protests and possible unrest cannot be ruled out in the coming days. Tourists were also advised to comply with the orders of French security forces.

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The ministry drew attention to recent changes in French legislation. People who fail to leave an unauthorized violent demonstration after being instructed to do so may face fines and demands for compensation for damages.

Protests in Paris

On Sunday, French police used tear gas and a water cannon against protesters in central Paris. This happened the day after nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living, during which violence occurred. According to the agency, more than 2,000 people were detained at the time.

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