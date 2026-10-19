In Niamey, the capital of Niger, long queues at filling stations were reported on October 18, 2026, due to a fuel shortage. The deficit worsened after cheaper fuel that had been illegally supplied from neighboring Nigeria nearly disappeared from the market, The Rio Times reports.

The only refinery does not meet demand

Niger is an exporter of oil and uranium, but for its domestic market the country depends on the only operating SORAZ oil refinery in the city of Zinder, cross-border supply routes, and informal imports. The publication notes that SORAZ's capacity is insufficient to meet national demand and that the facility cannot quickly change its production mix according to gasoline needs.

Oil from the Agadem Basin is transported for export through the Niger-Benin pipeline, which involves the West African Oil Pipeline Corporation. Only a smaller share of the crude is sent for processing in Zinder. Imports, storage, and distribution of petroleum products are handled by the national company SONIDEP, which needs funds, foreign currency, and available transport corridors through neighboring countries for purchases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Export ban and payment problems

On October 12, Niger's authorities announced a ban on exports of premium gasoline and diesel fuel. This decision may leave more products inside the country, but it does not create additional fuel volumes. On the same day, a technical committee was established to monitor stocks, address supply problems, and increase processing at SORAZ.

According to the publication, disruptions may also be linked to mutual debt obligations between the state, SONIDEP, SORAZ, the energy company Nigelec, and Chinese oil entities. SONIDEP supplies fuel for Nigelec generators, the army, and state institutions. The exact amounts of these obligations have not been disclosed, and the source notes that this data does not have full audit confirmation.

President Abdurahman Tiani declined an immediate increase in retail prices. The official price of a liter of Super 91 gasoline remains at 499 CFA francs, while diesel fuel costs 618 CFA francs. Short-term relief may be possible through emergency imports and improved distribution, but restoring stable supplies depends on refinery operations, financing, and logistics.

Read us on