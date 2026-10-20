U.S. Congressman Jim Himes stated that it is time to acknowledge Donald Trump’s support for Russia’s victory in the war against Ukraine. He called on Congress to take responsibility and pass legislation that would guarantee Kyiv continued aid and access to Starlink satellite communications.

According to Himes, Congress must act independently so that support for Ukraine does not depend solely on the U.S. president’s position. To this end, he proposes passing a bill with sufficient support so that lawmakers can override a presidential veto if one is issued.

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The congressman’s statement came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv over military aid, the exchange of intelligence, and the Ukrainian military’s access to satellite communication systems. In this context, Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to discuss a number of issues with the U.S.

Later, Zelenskyy called on U.S. senators to pressure Trump regarding weapons and intelligence for Ukraine.

Prior to this, it was reported that the exchange of intelligence between the U.S. and Ukraine had been fully restored.

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