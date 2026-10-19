Polish President Karol Nawrocki, during a ceremony presenting judicial and assessor appointments at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, stated that a person becomes a judge in the country only after taking an oath in the presence of the head of state. He presented several dozen appointments to district, regional and voivodeship administrative courts.

President's statement

As RMF24 reports, after a group of judges and judicial assessors took their oath, Nawrocki stated that there is no other mechanism for acquiring the status of a judge of the Republic of Poland than taking an oath before the president and in his presence.

The president also said that this group officially became judges because the decision was made by a president elected by the people. According to him, since 1989, thousands of Polish judges have taken an oath before the country's president.

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Mention of the Constitutional Tribunal

Nawrocki made these remarks in reference to a dispute over accepting the oath from judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. He also stated that Poland's Constitution does not refer to decisions of international tribunals or opinions of foreign commissions.

Addressing the newly appointed judges and assessors, the president congratulated them on receiving the title of judge of the Republic of Poland and noted their determination and will.

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