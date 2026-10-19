The heir to the Dutch throne has been awarded a new military rank

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands was promoted to the military rank of sergeant. The formal ceremony took place aboard the training sailing ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl in the port of Den Helder.

The princess is participating in the Defense College program, which combines academic studies with military training.

The promotion took place as part of the Defense College program, which gives students the opportunity to combine their studies with military service. Program participants gain practical experience in various units of the armed forces and take part in military exercises and training.

The Royal House and the Armed Forces

The Royal House of the Netherlands has historically maintained close ties with the country’s armed forces. William of Orange was a military commander, and subsequent Dutch kings held supreme command of the armed forces.

Following constitutional amendments in 1983, supreme command was transferred to the government.

King Willem-Alexander also has military experience. He completed his mandatory military service in the Royal Netherlands Navy and later served in the Royal Netherlands Army and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

As king, Willem-Alexander holds a special place in the armed forces and has a special military status.

This is stated in a press release from the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

We previously reported that a princess of the Netherlands was promoted to corporal following her military training.

The Royal Palace of Spain has released footage of Princess Leonor’s historic flight, during which she successfully completed her first solo flight in a Spanish Air Force Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft.

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