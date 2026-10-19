In Syria, the authorities fear that Druze armed groups may launch an offensive against government forces in the southern province of Suwayda in the coming days. A senior Syrian official said that Israel is allegedly encouraging and supporting the possible operation, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the official, reports are coming from Suwayda about armed formations preparing for an operation against government troops. The buildup of forces along the lines of contact has, in his assessment, heightened fears in Damascus of a new outbreak of fighting in the south of the country. He also said that Druze representatives had publicly stated the possibility of an operation to reclaim Druze villages.

Claims of Israeli support

The Syrian official claims that Israeli aerial reconnaissance over Suwayda and adjacent areas has intensified, while flights over Damascus and southern Syria have become more frequent. He also stated that an Israeli helicopter allegedly landed in Suwayda and delivered a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition. These claims by the official are not independently confirmed in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been trying to restore control over the country. Damascus views the movement of armed groups, reports of preparations for an offensive, and increased Israeli military activity as factors that could lead to a new round of clashes.

Previous fighting and negotiations

On July 13, 2025, clashes began in Suwayda between the Syrian army and Bedouin forces on one side, and Druze formations united in the Suwayda Military Council on the other. On July 15, the Syrian army took control of Suwayda, after which Israel struck military facilities in Syria, including the General Staff headquarters in Damascus.

Subsequently, a ceasefire was reached through US mediation: the Syrian army withdrew its forces from Suwayda, while the Israeli Air Force and the Suwayda Military Council stopped attacks on government troops. Israel and Syria also held rounds of talks on security arrangements and the normalization of relations.

Read us on