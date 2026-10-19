Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is expected to visit Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday for talks on Islamabad's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Iranian media.

Meetings in Tehran

According to the semi-official Iranian agency Tasnim, Munir is to meet with Iranian officials. The meetings are expected to discuss diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict between Tehran and Washington, as well as the broader regional situation.

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Pakistan played a central mediating role in contacts between the United States and Iran during the conflict, maintaining communication with both sides.

Talks stalled

In June, the United States and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which established a framework for negotiations on a final agreement. At the same time, further talks stalled due to disagreements over security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is of strategic importance for global energy supplies and international trade.

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