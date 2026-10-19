In St. Petersburg, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — five cases of mpox have been confirmed among patients hospitalized with suspected infection. As Interia reports, TASS reported this, citing the press service of the S. P. Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Condition of the patients

The hospital stated that all patients are under medical supervision. Their condition is assessed as stable, ranging from mild to moderate.

Earlier, the interregional department of Rospotrebnadzor for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported medical monitoring of five people over suspected mpox infection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hospitalization in the Moscow Region

Five people who had contact with a patient suspected of having mpox were also taken to hospital in the Moscow Region. According to the regional Ministry of Health, the hospitalized people were in satisfactory condition and showed no clinical symptoms of the disease.

As of publication, no confirmation of infection in these five people had been reported. Rospotrebnadzor of the aggressor state said it was monitoring the epidemiological situation and had test systems and equipment to detect the virus.

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