Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country’s government will file a complaint in the United States following the death of 56-year-old Mexican citizen Emiliano Andrade Covarrubias at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Laredo, Texas. Mexico News Daily reports.

Death at a detention center

Andrade Covarrubias was found unresponsive by staff at the Rio Grande Processing Center during a security check at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to Sheinbaum, the man was detained in June. His family told Mexican authorities that he had diabetes and high blood pressure and may not have received all the necessary medication.

Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco contacted the deceased man’s family on Sunday. Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country’s Consulate General in Laredo had asked U.S. authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the death and determine whether there were any responsible parties.

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Appeal to the prosecutor

Sheinbaum stressed that Mexican authorities would file a complaint in the United States because, in her words, the protection of human rights must be ensured. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry clarified that the appeal would be sent to the district attorney of Webb County to establish the circumstances of the Andrade Covarrubias case.

According to Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry, this case was the 18th death of a Mexican citizen in ICE custody or during immigration operations since January 20, 2025. The ministry said it had previously sent diplomatic notes to the U.S. State Department, filed complaints with the competent authorities and helped families obtain legal representation.

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