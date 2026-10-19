Authorities in North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have introduced restrictions due to an Ebola outbreak: they banned mass events, limited the number of passengers in transport and allowed no more than 20 relatives to attend burials. The Rio Times reports on the decision announced on October 19.

The provincial authorities suspended sports events, concerts, karaoke, parades, political demonstrations and entertainment events in nightclubs. Public administration offices will operate in a minimum-service mode for a month. Handwashing, disinfection and temperature screening must be ensured at checkpoints.

People being transferred between police detention facilities or prisons will also be screened for Ebola. Compliance with the new rules is to be monitored by the provincial department of sports and leisure, the national police and the provincial security committee.

Restrictions on transport and burials

Motorcycles are allowed to carry no more than two people including the driver. Passenger cars may carry up to four passengers and a driver, while jeeps may carry up to six passengers and a driver. The number of burial participants has been limited to 20 family members, as the virus can be transmitted through the blood and body fluids of sick people and the deceased.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ebola Stop Day

North Kivu Governor Evariste Somo Kakule declared October 19 Ebola Stop Day. Schools, markets, small shops and gas stations suspended operations in Beni, Butembo, Oicha, Lubero-Centre and Kasindi-Lubiriha. Police set up roadblocks, and there were few motorcycle taxis on the streets.

According to the governor, as of October 17, 1,252 people had died from Ebola in North Kivu, while the fatality rate among registered cases was about 60%. The World Health Organization had previously reported 1,755 confirmed cases and 1,013 deaths in the province as of October 6.

On October 16, vaccination with the Ervebo vaccine began in Beni for healthcare workers, burial team staff, laboratory workers and people who transport bodies. The WHO noted that the vaccine is licensed against another species of Ebola virus and should be used for this strain only within trials.

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