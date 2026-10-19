Centre Party leader tasked with forming Sweden’s government — RMF24

In Sweden, Speaker of Parliament Andreas Norlén has tasked Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist with forming a new government. The politician said she does not seek to become prime minister. As RMF24 reports, Norlén also avoided calling her a candidate for head of government.

A week for negotiations

Thand Ringqvist must present the outcome of the negotiations to the speaker of parliament by October 26. She supports the creation of a “centre government” without the Left Party and the right-wing Sweden Democrats.

Such a format requires significant compromises between the Social Democrats and centre-right parties. Another option is for the Centre Party to join the right-wing bloc, but liberal centrists and the Sweden Democrats have substantial differences, primarily over migration policy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Post-election crisis continues

Sweden has remained without a new government for more than a month following the September 13 election. On Thursday, parliament did not support the election of Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson as head of government.

The Social Democrats won the election and, together with the Left Party, the Centre Party and the Green Party, hold 176 seats in parliament. However, these forces cannot agree on the composition of the future government. One of the main disputes is the economic programme, in particular the level of taxes. The Left Party insists on having its own ministers in the cabinet, which the Centre Party opposes.

Parliament may hold three more votes on the prime ministerial candidate. If they produce no result, early elections must be automatically called. Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Coalition Party, who has formally resigned, is currently performing the duties of head of government.

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