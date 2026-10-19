Local residents found the decapitated body of 50-year-old Robert Kabera on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda’s capital. Kabera was a former Rwandan army sergeant who became a public critic of President Paul Kagame. BBC News reports.

The man’s head has not been found

Ugandan police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke said on Monday that Kabera’s head has still not been found. The body was discovered over the weekend. According to the family, before his death Kabera set off to inspect a construction site about 45 km from Kampala.

Kabera left Rwanda after he was accused of sexual violence. He denied the accusation and sought asylum in Uganda, claiming political persecution.

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Critic of Rwanda’s authorities

Robert Kabera was a singer and YouTuber. More than 800 videos were published on his channel, many of which criticized Paul Kagame and his administration. The channel had more than 144,000 subscribers.

Rwandan authorities have not publicly commented on the killing. Kabera’s widow, Jeanne d’Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, said in a written message to BBC Great Lakes that she fears for the safety of her family and children following her husband’s death.

The BBC notes that Kabera’s death has heightened concerns about the safety of Rwandan dissidents in exile. In 2014, former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya, who helped establish an opposition party, was found dead in a hotel room in Johannesburg. In 2019, South Africa issued arrest warrants for two Rwandans accused of his murder.

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