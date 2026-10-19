A powerful earthquake was recorded in Romania; the tremors were felt in Ukraine

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck Romania in the Vrancea seismic zone. The tremors were felt in Bucharest, as well as in Moldova and Ukraine.

The tremor was recorded at 11:52 a.m. on Monday. According to the National Institute of Earth Physics, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 46 km southeast of Brașov, 53 km southeast of Sfântu Gheorghe, 56 km north of Ploiești, and 64 km south of Buzău.

“An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 and an estimated depth of 76.5 km was recorded in the Vrancea seismic zone,” the institute reported.

This is the strongest earthquake recorded in Romania in the past two years, following a 5.4-magnitude quake that occurred on September 16, 2024, in Buzău County.

As of today, the strongest earthquake in the country in 2026 was a 4.5-magnitude quake that occurred on February 26 in Vrancea County.

This was reported by the Romania Journal.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was recorded in Zakarpattia.

Japan mistakenly issued a warning about a magnitude 9.9 earthquake — NDTV World.

Panama was rocked by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake — NDTV World.

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