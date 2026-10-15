Senator Steele-John takes leave amid allegations — ABC News Australia

Western Australian Senator Jordon Steele-John has taken leave from his duties in the Australian Greens party room amid a Sydney Morning Herald report about allegations of inappropriate comments directed at women. ABC News reported this, citing confirmation from the party.

Party response

Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge said the party takes concerns of this nature seriously. According to him, the situation requires a fair and independent review that ensures all parties have the right to due process and procedural fairness.

Shoebridge also stressed the importance of properly considering complaints. He said Steele-John had requested leave from his duties in the party room, and the party leader accepted the request.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Status of the allegations

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on the allegations concerning the senator. They concern claims of inappropriate remarks directed at women, rather than established facts.

ABC News contacted Jordon Steele-John for comment.

Read us on