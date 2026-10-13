Holiday on October 13, 2026 — Costume Day: How Barney Stinson Made the Business Look Iconic

Every year on October 13, people celebrate International Suit Up Day. This unofficial holiday originated thanks to the American sitcom *How I Met Your Mother* and its character Barney Stinson, who was almost never seen without his elegant suit. In 2026, the holiday falls on a Tuesday, so fans of the show can add a touch of style even to an ordinary workday.

The history of this holiday began with the popular American series “How I Met Your Mother.” It aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014 and spanned nine seasons. The plot centers on architect Ted Mosby, who, in the future, tells his children the story of how he met their mother. His youth, search for love, and adventures unfold in New York, and his friends play an important role in the story.

One of the most memorable characters is Barney Stinson, played by actor Neil Patrick Harris. Barney loves suits and is convinced that a man should be impeccably dressed in almost any situation. He shows up in classic suits at work, when meeting friends, and at parties. Even a simple outing can be an excuse for him to dress up.

It was Barney who popularized the phrase “Suit up!”, which in Ukrainian can be translated as “Put on a suit!” or “Dress up!”. The character uses it when urging his friends to swap their everyday clothes for something more elegant. Over time, this line became one of the character’s most famous catchphrases.

Around 2009–2010, fans of the show picked up on the joke and decided to dedicate a separate day to suits. That’s how International Suit Up Day came to be, celebrated on October 13. The exact history of the holiday’s origins isn’t fully documented, but its connection to Barney Stinson and his love for classic attire is beyond doubt. It’s a fan-driven initiative, not an official international holiday established by governments or the UN.

Why the Suit Became the Symbol of the Holiday

For Barney, a suit isn’t just something to wear to the office or a formal event. It’s part of his persona, a way to project confidence and stand out from the crowd. The character rarely compromises when it comes to his choice of attire and often jokes that a suit suits him better than any other outfit.

The series even explains how this habit came about. In one episode, viewers learn that after a painful breakup, Barney saw an ad for a suit store with the slogan “Suit Up!” He decided to change his look, and that’s when the character that fans of the series know began to take shape. For Barney, the suit became a symbol of a new phase in his life.

At the same time, the character doesn’t just wear a jacket and pants. He pays attention to the fit of his clothes, color combinations, shirts, ties, and shoes. His style is usually associated with classic silhouettes, dark colors, and a neat appearance. Thanks to this, Barney has become recognizable even among people who haven’t watched every season of the show. It’s the character’s exaggerated love for suits that made the idea for this holiday so simple and funny. There’s no need to invent complicated traditions or prepare in advance. All you have to do is grab a suit from your closet and spend the day in it—a day you’d normally spend in jeans or casual clothes.

A Song Dedicated to the Suit

One of the most famous episodes related to Barney’s love of suits is the episode “Girls Versus Suits.” It aired during the show’s fifth season in January 2010. In the episode, Barney finds himself facing a difficult choice between a romantic crush and his love for elegant clothing. It is in this episode that the musical number “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” is featured. In it, Barney, in his characteristic manner, extols the virtues of classic attire. The number combines humor, dancing, vibrant staging, and the character’s exaggerated confidence in his own style.

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The song became one of the sitcom’s most recognizable musical moments. It shows just how far the character’s passion for clothing can go, while at the same time poking fun at his excessive seriousness on the matter. For fans of the series, the musical number has become yet another reason to remember Barney on October 13. This episode also explains why International Costume Day is about more than just fashion. The holiday grew out of a specific joke from the popular series and later became an internet tradition. Now, fans can recreate their favorite character’s look or simply watch the episode that made his love of suits famous.

Fun Facts About Barney Stinson and His Style

Barney almost always wears a suit. This is one of the character’s main visual traits. He’s recognizable by his classic silhouette, shirt, and tie—even without his name being mentioned. The rare occasions when he appears in different clothes often become a running joke in the show.

“Suit up!” is more than just a call to get dressed. For Barney, this phrase has become a sort of life motto. He uses it when he wants to cheer up his friends, get ready for a party, or simply convince someone to switch from casual to more formal attire. It is this very line that helped turn the character into a symbol of a love for suits.

The suit has become part of the character’s personality. Behind his outward confidence, Barney hides complex emotions, and his style helps him project a certain image to others. That’s why the suits in the show aren’t just props—they’re part of the character’s story.

Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t the one who came up with the holiday itself. The actor made Barney’s look iconic, but International Costume Day came about thanks to fans of the show. They took the joke from the TV episode and brought it to life, proposing to celebrate it every year on October 13.

In the show, a separate musical number was dedicated to the costumes. The song “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” became one of the most striking examples of how the sitcom turned the characters’ everyday habits into comedic scenes. It combines music, dance, and Barney’s signature humor.

The holiday has no official rules. There’s no requirement to buy new clothes, spend money on a tailor, or wear an expensive brand. The point of the day is to go along with the joke, enjoy your own look, and perhaps open your closet to find something you haven’t worn in a long time.

How to Celebrate International Costume Day

The main tradition of the holiday is simple: on October 13, put on a suit and go about your day as usual. You can wear it to work, to college, to meet up with friends, or to a party. If a strict dress code doesn’t fit your daily routine, simply choose a jacket, classic pants, or a shirt. The main thing is to embrace the spirit of the holiday, not to make things uncomfortable for yourself.

Fans of the show often add details to their outfits that echo Barney’s style. This might include a dark suit, a white shirt, a tie, neat shoes, and a well-groomed hairstyle. Some people copy the character’s look entirely, while others stick to just one detail. There are no strict requirements regarding the color, style, or price of the clothes. Another way to celebrate the day is to get together with friends who also love *How I Met Your Mother*. You can throw a themed party, rewatch your favorite episodes, or watch the musical number “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” together. For added effect, participants can agree to wear suits of different colors and styles.

Social media has also become part of the tradition. People post photos of themselves in suits, quote Barney’s favorite lines, and use the hashtags #InternationalSuitUpDay and #SuitUpDay. Such a post can be either a nod to the show or simply an excuse to show off a festive outfit. Some even jokingly suggest spending the entire day in a suit—from morning coffee to an evening stroll. If you don’t have a suit, that’s no reason to skip out on the fun. You can borrow a jacket from a friend, mix classic pieces with casual clothes, or just watch an episode of Barney. After all, the holiday is meant to be lighthearted fun for pop culture fans, not a test of your wardrobe.

Why This Holiday Is Still Popular

International Costume Day shows how a small joke from a TV series can transcend the screen. Fans have turned one character’s distinctive habit into an annual tradition that’s easy to join. It doesn’t require special events, tickets, or complicated preparations. The holiday also serves as a reminder that clothing can be a way to express yourself. For some, a suit is a work necessity; for others, it’s part of their personal style; and for still others, it’s something they pull out of the closet only for special occasions. On October 13, you can look at it differently and add a touch of festivity to an ordinary day.

However, International Suit Day shouldn’t be taken as a call to always dress formally. Its meaning lies in humor, a love for TV shows, and the chance to change your usual look for just one day. And if you’ve been wanting to show off your favorite jacket or throw a themed get-together with friends, October 13 is the perfect day for it. So on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, fans of Barney Stinson can recall his famous “Suit up!” and add a touch of elegance to their everyday lives. And if a suit isn’t your style, you can simply tune in to your favorite episode and enjoy the humor of a character who proved that even ordinary clothes can sometimes become part of a great TV story.

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