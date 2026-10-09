For the third time this year, Trump is sending Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow for talks with Putin — Axios

U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock. Axios reports this, citing informed sources.

According to the publication, the upcoming trip to Russia could be the third for the American negotiators since the beginning of 2026. Prior to that, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow in January and September. At the same time, Witkoff has visited the Russian capital much more frequently since the start of Trump’s second presidential term.

The U.S. is preparing new proposals to end the war

Ahead of the talks in Miami, Witkoff and Kushner met with Trump to present him with the latest version of the U.S. proposal and get his assessment. According to Axios, consultations with Ukrainian and European officials are intended to help Washington formulate a unified plan for the next phase of the diplomatic process. The meetings are expected to last two days.

One possible area of agreement is a partial ceasefire, which would involve refraining from strikes on energy infrastructure and grain shipments. According to sources, the U.S. is seeking to make diplomatic progress before the midterm congressional elections in November and before the onset of the most challenging period of winter.

In addition, the parties plan to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic recovery plan, and other issues related to ending the war. National security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as representatives from NATO and the European Union, have been invited to the consultations.

Who Will Represent Ukraine in the Talks

According to Axios, the Ukrainian delegation will include the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov; the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov; diplomatic adviser Serhiy Kyslytsya; and Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will also be represented by officials from the White House National Security Council and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that preparations for the meetings were underway and stated that Ukraine is counting on the participation of European partners in the negotiation process.

At the same time, the prospects for an agreement remain uncertain. According to Axios, Kyiv remains skeptical about Moscow’s willingness to agree to a ceasefire. U.S. mediators hope that the approaching winter, the U.S. midterm elections, and Russia’s interest in easing sanctions may create additional incentives for negotiations.

A possible new visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow has not yet been officially confirmed. Whether it takes place will depend on the results of consultations with Kyiv and European partners, as well as on further contacts between the U.S. administration and the Kremlin.

Source: Axios

Earlier in New York, Putin’s envoy met with Witkoff and Kushner.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed Ukraine at the White House – Associated Press.

Xi Jinping urged Trump to oppose Taiwan’s independence.

President Trump hosted Xi Jinping at a state dinner in the U.S.—CNBC.

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