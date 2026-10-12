After signing an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump pointed out that European countries also purchase Russian oil. He thus mentioned Europe’s purchases of Russian energy resources in the context of agreements with Moscow.

“The European Union has paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources, and the fake media doesn’t even want to touch this topic,” Trump said.

He claims that he made the right choice, supposedly, in the interest of the American people.

This was reported with reference to the American leader on Truth Social.

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