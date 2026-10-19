IDF says it killed three Hamas fighters in Gaza — Jerusalem Post

Israeli forces carried out a series of targeted strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, which, according to the Israel Defense Forces, killed three members of Hamas’s military wing. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Strikes in Tuffah and Jabalia

In the Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said Mohammed Hamis Jaber was killed. According to the IDF, he played a significant role in the work of Hamas’s production headquarters and was involved in its reconstruction and development.

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During other strikes in the same area, the Israeli army said Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbagh, a cell commander in Hamas’s military wing, was killed. In the Jabalia area, the IDF also reported the death of Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, whom it described as a member of Hamas’s engineering battalion.

Statements by the Israeli military

The Israeli military claims that all three had recently coordinated attacks against IDF personnel and Israeli civilians. According to the army, they were also working to restore Hamas’s military capabilities, which the Israeli side regards as a systematic violation of the ceasefire regime.

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