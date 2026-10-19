In Singapore, residents began flocking to community centres for N95 respirators because of thick haze caused by smoke from fires in Kalimantan. Morning rain brought no significant relief. Dawn reports.

On October 14, the People’s Association announced the free distribution of masks to designated population groups and the opening of air-conditioned haze shelters. This came after concentrations of the main pollutant, PM2.5, exceeded 200 in many parts of the country.

Unhealthy pollution level

As of 17:00 on October 15, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in western Singapore reached 188, while in the central area it stood at 186, corresponding to an unhealthy level. PM2.5 readings were in the high range across all areas: 205 in the centre, 155 in the west, 161 in the east and 157 in the south.

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Singapore’s National Environment Agency said that dense smoke from fires in Kalimantan continued to move towards the country under the influence of south-easterly winds. Haze was also observed over Sumatra. According to the agency’s assessment, no easing of the haze was expected until October 18, although a change in wind direction later in the week could reduce the transport of smoke from Kalimantan.

Queues at community centres

At the Punggol 21 community centre, about 20 people were waiting to receive masks in the first hours of distribution. Among those entitled to two respirators are elderly people, pregnant women, young children and people with medical conditions. Queues were also observed at the Jurong Spring, Kallang, Sengkang and Yuhua centres.

Some residents reported shortages of N95 respirators at pharmacies, as well as nasal irritation, headaches, sore throats and restrictions on outdoor activity. Parents of schoolchildren collected masks as a precaution. At the same time, air-conditioned haze shelters opened at selected community centres and local committee centres were significantly less popular.

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