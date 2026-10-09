Syria's new government has established a sovereign wealth fund to help the country rebuild its economy and attract foreign investment. They were able to quickly fill it by confiscating the property and assets of individuals who had grown wealthy through their close ties to Bashar al-Assad during his years in power.

As a result, the fund has become so large and influential that it now plays a leading role in the country’s economy.

One of the people working with the fund told the publication: “What does the state represent today? It’s the ministries and the fund.” Taer Laham, executive director of the Syrian Business Council, called the fund “the most influential” from an economic standpoint and “the wealthiest organization in Syria at the moment.”

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Syria plans to double its oil production within a year—Bloomberg.

Iraq is preparing to export oil by truck through Syria—Anadolu Agency.

Syria is ready to cut Russian oil imports in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions—Reuters.

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