In Malaysia, low-cost carrier Firefly has extended the cancellation of flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore through Wednesday due to haze from fires in Indonesia. As Al Jazeera reports, the carrier described this as a precautionary safety measure due to weather conditions and haze.

The cancellations affect flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport near Kuala Lumpur and Singapore’s Seletar Airport. Firefly first announced the suspension of flights on October 10, citing low visibility caused by haze.

Passengers affected by the changes are being rebooked on Malaysia Airlines flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Singapore’s Changi Airport, subject to seat availability.

Air pollution in the region

According to Swiss air quality monitoring company IQAir, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur ranked first and second in the world for air pollution levels on Tuesday. Singapore’s air quality index stood at 199, while Kuala Lumpur’s was 183. Readings above 150 are generally considered harmful to health, while those above 300 are classified as hazardous.

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The fires, which have mainly affected the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo, are the country’s most intense in 11 years. Their escalation was aided by El Niño, a weather phenomenon expected to be one of the strongest in four decades.

Measures by the authorities of Malaysia and Singapore

In Singapore, authorities have reinstated subsidized medical care for haze-related illnesses. The measure was last introduced in 2015, when smoke from Indonesian fires lingered over the region for weeks.

In Malaysia, schools in most states have reopened following a slight improvement in air quality. However, they remain closed in three states, one federal territory, and several districts.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said he would raise the issue of strengthening regional mechanisms at a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers next month. According to him, Indonesia has deployed about 60,000 people to fight the fires, but dense smoke has grounded 34 aircraft, including planes and helicopters.

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