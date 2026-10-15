Indian authorities asked 43-year-old Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of October after his participation in a political protest in Mumbai. According to local media, this is linked to a possible violation of immigration rules, Daily Maverick reports.

Departure deadline

The Times of India reported that Khan was given until October 28 to leave India. The Indian Express noted that the actor is a U.S. citizen. Under Indian law, foreign nationals’ participation in political protests may be treated as a violation of migration and visa rules.

Protest in Mumbai

On October 10, Khan took part in a rally in Mumbai, where participants demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was linked to a revision of electoral rolls, which critics and opposition parties believe benefits the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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On the same day, the actor posted an Instagram photo in which he makes a victory sign inside a vehicle resembling a police van. According to the Indian Express, a complaint was filed against Khan at a Mumbai police station over a possible violation of the law. Based on it, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office sent the actor a notice demanding that he leave. Khan did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He appeared in several successful Bollywood films between 2008 and 2015, after which he ended his acting career.

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