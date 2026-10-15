Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek has submitted a request to the President of the European Parliament for permission to hold MEP Daniel Obajtek criminally liable. The National Prosecutor’s Office reported this.

Request to the European Parliament

As Interia reports, the request also includes a request for consent to detain and forcibly bring Obajtek in, as well as to place him in temporary arrest. Investigators intend to apply to the court for such a preventive measure after his detention.

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Investigators’ version

The National Prosecutor’s Office wants to bring charges against Obajtek related to underpricing fuel at Orlen petrol stations in 2023. According to investigators, actions taken while he headed the company resulted in losses exceeding 4.1 billion zlotys. Żurek’s request to the European Parliament concerns obtaining consent to hold the MEP criminally liable.

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