According to polls, 37% of voters in France are ready to cast their ballots for Marine Le Pen in the first round of the presidential election.

According to the research, if former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe runs for president as a centrist candidate, he could win 17% of the vote, while Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, could win 37%. Jean-Luc Mélenchon of “Unbowed France,” according to the survey, is polling at 18% and has moved into second place in the poll for the first time.

If, however, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal were to be the centrists’ presidential candidate instead of Philippe, the survey suggests he could win 11% of the vote, while Le Pen is projected to receive 38% and Mélenchon 18.5%.

Raphaël Glucksmann, who won the Social Democratic primary on October 11, could receive 9.5% in the scenario with Philippe and 10.5% in the scenario with Attal. However, the poll was conducted from September 24 to October 7, so any potential increase in his support following the primary is not reflected in the results.

Another figure depends on the centrist candidate—Bruno Retailleau of “Les Républicains” could receive 6.5% if Philippe runs and 9% if Attal runs.

The researchers also simulated a second round. Among respondents who had made up their minds between the two candidates, Le Pen would receive 68% against Mélenchon and 53% against Philippe.

At the same time, depending on the scenario, about one-third of those surveyed who intend to vote in the second round are still undecided or are considering the possibility of casting a blank or invalid ballot.

The survey was conducted online among 12,005 adult residents of France. The margin of error ranges from 0.6 to 1.2 percentage points.

This is according to an Odoxa-Backbone poll, the results of which were published by Public Sénat.

Le Pen would halt EU funding for Ukraine if she wins the election.

In Paris, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe stated that the proposals of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen regarding the European Union could undermine the bloc’s unity.

French presidential candidate and leader of the conservative Les Républicains party, Bruno Retailleau, called on the country to seek a reduction in its contribution to the European Union budget. He attributed this position to the difficult state of France’s public finances.

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